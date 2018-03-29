Justin Theroux Caught Heading To His NYC Apt. With Aubrey Plaza: New Couple Alert?

Do we have a new couple on our hands!? Justin Theroux was photographed on an NYC stroll with Aubrey Plaza — and they headed into his apartment afterward, too!

Justin Theroux, 46, may already be moving on from Jennifer Aniston! The hunky actor was photographed walking around the West Village with Aubrey Plaza, 33, and although they didn’t flaunt any PDA (or even touch), there was no mistaking the shots of them walking into his apartment building at the end of the stroll! Since Jen and Justin separated at the end of 2017 — although they didn’t announced it until February — it certainly wouldn’t be far-fetched for him to have moved on by now. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF AUBREY AND JUSTIN HERE.

However, Aubrey has been in a serious relationship with writer/director, Jeff Baena, since 2011. The two were definitely still together as of 2017, but they haven’t been photographed together in more than a year, according to DailyMail. Aubrey is very private about her personal life, though, so it’s not surprising that we haven’t seen them together in quite a bit of time. At the end of the day, this Justin/Aubrey meet up could be nothing more than a meet-up between friends in the Big Apple, but it definitely has people talking!

Aubrey isn’t the first woman Justin has been linked to since his split from Jennifer, though. It was reported earlier this month that The Leftovers star has been having “cozy dinner dates” with 25-year-old photographer, Petra Collins. The rumors were intensified with Petra’s longtime friend and collaborator, Selena Gomez, unfollowed her on Instagram — remember, Selena has long had an admiration for Jennifer.

A report also nearly surfaced claiming that Justin and Olivia Munn were starting to date, but she put that one to rest before it even had a chance to be published.