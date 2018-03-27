Michael Cohen: 5 Facts About Trump’s Lawyer Accused Of Defaming & Paying Off Stormy Daniels

One name keeps coming up in the Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump scandal: Michael Cohen. Learn more about the lawyer who allegedly paid her off and defamed her.

1. He admitted he paid off Stormy Daniels: when Stormy Daniels, 39, first shared her story about her alleged 2006 affair with now-President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Michael Cohen, 42, immediately jumped to his client’s defense. Yes, Daniels was given $130,000 to stay quiet about the affair, but Cohen claims that it came out of his own pocket. Huh? It’s the timing of the payment that raises red flags. It wasn’t in 2006, when the alleged affair occurred, or in 2011 when Life & Style printed their story about the scandal. It was 11 days before the 2016 presidential election.

In a February 13 statement, Cohen said that, despite the payoff, he doesn’t actually think Daniels and Trump had an affair. “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” he said.“I will always protect Mr. Trump.” The payoff could be a possible violation of federal campaign law.

Cohen’s personal lawyer, David Schwartz, maintained his innocence to CBS News.”Mr. Cohen paid the $130,000 but the reason is to protect business, protect reputation, and to protect family,” Schwartz said. Former former federal prosecutor Kim Wehle told the outlet, though, that “Mr. Cohen is getting himself into deeper legal problems that could make him more vulnerable in the Mueller investigation. I don’t think that necessarily benefits others that are potentially the topic of that investigation including the president of the United States himself.”

2. Stormy Daniels is suing him for defamation: Stormy amended her lawsuit against Trump on March 26, now claiming that Cohen defamed her when he suggested that she lied about her alleged affair with the now-president. The complaint argues that though Cohen didn’t directly accuse Daniels of lying about the alleged affair, he defamed her by implying it.

Daniels claims in the lawsuit filed by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, that, “It was reasonably understood that Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels is a liar; someone who should not be trusted. Mr. Cohen made the statement knowing it was false, or had serious doubts about the truth of the statements,” according to our sister site, Deadline.

3. He has a history of alleged threats: Cohen has publicly threatened journalists: “I will make sure that you and I meet one day while we’re in the courthouse. And I will take you for every penny you still don’t have,” he said to a Daily Beast reporter who once called him for a story. “So I’m warning you, tread very f**king lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f**king disgusting. You understand me? You write a story that has Mr. Trump’s name in it, with the word ‘rape,’ and I’m going to mess your life up…for as long as you’re on this frickin’ planet… You’re going to have judgments against you, so much money, you’ll never know how to get out from underneath it,” he added.

He also re-tweeted threats to Megyn Kelly. After she grilled Trump on his treatment of women during that infamous 2015 GOP debate, he called Megyn a liar and retweeted people who said “Let’s gut her,” and called her a “snake” and a “psycho.”

4. He’s involved in the Russian collusion investigation: the Stormy Daniels situation likely has nothing to do with Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian collusion in the Trump 2016 campaign — but other behavior gives pause. Mueller has requested documents and interviewed witnesses in incidents involving Cohen.

5. He’s worked for Trump since 2006: Donald Trump Jr. actually got Cohen his job with the Trump Organization in 2006. He said in an interview with ABC News that he read The Art of the Deal twice in high school.