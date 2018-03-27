Kelly Ripa’s Diet Secrets: How She Keeps Her Rock-Hard Abs Despite Indulging On Pizza & Wine

Kelly Ripa is body goals! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her healthy lifestyle, and why her diet isn’t too hard to follow!

If you’re like most of America, Kelly Ripa’s new bikini pic has you wishing you didn’t break your New Year’s resolution. While on vacation with her husband Mark Consuelos on March 26, Kelly posed for an Instagram that showed off her insane abs. The mom of three–Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, and Michael Joseph Consuelos, is hotter than ever, and we’ve just learned her secret! “Kelly lives a really healthy and happy life, and that’s the key to her looking so amazing. She really believes in maintaining a positive mindset and not taking on other people’s drama. And even though the house is usually pretty hectic with all the kids, Kelly always manages to make time for herself to sit quietly and meditate—even if it’s only for twenty minutes a day!” a source close to the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course, in addition to Kelly’s meditation and positive mindset, her diet also helps her stay fit. “Kelly eats super clean—she never has breakfast until later in the day. But, before she goes on air she drinks a triple shot latte, which really helps give her the oomph she needs to start the day. After she finishes filming Kelly will usually have some yogurt with fresh fruit, maybe a little granola. For lunch, she prefers something light, like a grilled chicken breast with lemon, and salad, or asparagus. Then for dinner, a piece of grilled fish and vegetables,” the source continued. Pretty simple, right?

However, if you’re really trying to get Kelly’s abs, you have to say goodbye to a certain food group. Brace yourselves, because this is hard! “Kelly really believes that you are what you eat, and that’s why she rarely eats junk food. She is very conscious of fuelling her body with healthy, nourishing foods, and she rarely eats anything that contains a high level of acid,” according to the source.

“That said, Kelly isn’t a total saint when it comes to her diet, she does occasionally allow herself a plate of French fries, and even a slice of pizza once a week. Plus, she drinks a lot of coffee, a glass of wine a day, oh, and she absolutely LOVES Goldfish crackers!” our source continued. Phew! So, cheat days are allowed.