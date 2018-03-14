Is that you, Burt Reynolds? The actor, who is 82 years old, looked quite frail during a rare public sighting at JFK Airport on March 13.

Burt Reynolds is still moving! At 82 years old, the actor was photographed slowly trudging through JFK Airport in New York City on March 13, and although he looked to be a bit slow-going, he's still on his feet. Burt appeared much more frail than the man we know from so many of his iconic movies, and he was using a cane to help himself navigate the airport. He also looked a bit hunched over as he made his way to his destination. Don't let appearance fool you, though — Burt is still hard at work!

Last year, he filmed the movie Shadow Fighter, which is expected to hit theaters in 2018. He also appeared in four movies last year, including The Last Movie Star and Miami Love Affair. However, a recent shocking report from RadarOnline claims that things are very up and down for the actor. “There were times when Burt was improvising [on-set], flirting with women and just being himself — it was absolute magic,” an insider told the site. “You know you’re watching a movie god. But then he’d have to run to his trailer and you realize…this is an 82-year-old man!”

Radar also reports that Burt is battling a number of health issues, including heart disease and arthritis, and he allegedly cannot walk without his cane or a wheelchair. Let’s give some credit where credit is due, though — if he’s still walking around (even with a cane), filming movies and getting on an airplane, he’s probably doing as well as can be!