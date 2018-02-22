Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who’ve Made One-Piece Suits Sexier Than Bikinis

Summertime fine! — Who would’ve thought a one-piece bathing suit would rule swimwear fashion? Just ask Elizabeth Hurley, Kylie Jenner and these stars who make bikinis a thing of the past!

Bikinis might be hot, but one-pieces are all the rage these days! What’s our proof? — Kylie Jenner, Teyana Taylor, Ashley Graham and many more celeb stars slaying the one-piece scene! Hollywood’s hottest stars know how to make one-piece bathing suits sexy with wild cutouts and sultry silhouettes. Check out these stars and more in our attached gallery!

When your favorite celebs — including Elizabeth Hurley, Kourtney Kardashian and Demi Lovato — are kicking it poolside, crazy tan lines are a thing of the past… well traditional tan lines anyway. These stars like to mix it up with crazy cutouts such as multi-strap one pieces, net-like patterns, and more. Not to mention, one-piece’s get a bad rep because of their ability to make some styles unsexy. However, that’s a thing of the past. The newest styles on the market are the trendiest thing swimwear’s ever scene. How so? — One-piece swimsuits are so popular that some women are even wearing them as going-out tops by passing off the suit as a bodysuit. The styles on trend now consist of intricate and elegant details including cool ties, detailed straps, colorful patterns, and even chains.

There’s just something sexy about a one-piece isn’t there? — Yeah, that’s what we thought… Check out your new favorite suits in our gallery above!

