Melania Trump: 8 Times She’s Shaded Donald From Hand Slapping & More

Melania Trump side-eyeing Donald after he greeted cheerleaders is just one example of her shading him. Click here to see the 8 times Melania dissed Donald in her body language.

You don’t need to be a body language expert to tell that Melania Trump, 47, is sometimes downright uncomfortable in front of her husband Donald Trump, 71. Her most recent instance of giving him some serious side eye after he enthusiastically greeted a bunch of cheerleaders at his Super Bowl party is one of many examples of the first lady shading the president. From hand-slapping to outright ignoring him, relive all of their awkward moments as a couple in our gallery above.

To summarize, Melania has brusquely walked past Donald while arriving on a tarmac, she’s refused to hold his hand and has even slapped it away at one point. Seriously, it seems like she does not like to hold his hand at all. Recently, she remained seated during the section of Trump’s State of the Union speech in which he mentioned family values. This comes after news of Donald’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels has come to light. In fact, Melania ditched Donald’s trip to Davos causing many believe that the rumored affair had formed a wedge in their relationship. If that’s not throwing shade, we don’t know what is.

In addition, Melania tweeted on Donald’s first anniversary of being president, including a picture that did not include Donald at all. On top of that, Melania also liked a tweet about there being an emotional wall between the first lady and the president. Click here to see more pics of Donald and Melania!

