Sofia Richie ‘Really Hurt’ By Kendall Jenner’s Instagram Comment: ‘It Was Totally Out Of Line’

One day ago, Kendall Jenner put Scott Disick on blast for his relationship with Sofia Richie! Now the 19-year-old is responding to being called one of his ‘kids’!

Kendall Jenner, 22, shocked fans and foes alike on Saturday, Jan. 27, when she left this mocking comment on a photo of Scott Disick, 34, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, riding in the car with his son Reign Disick, 3: “Awww Scott and his kids.” Wow! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Sofia is reacting to that shady line! “Sofia was really hurt by Kendall’s bitchy comment–they used to be close friends, which makes it all the more upsetting,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s also hypocritical, because Kendall’s own sister, Kourtney [Kardashian, 38], is dating someone 14 years younger than her.” Fair point!

The source went on to share that Kourtney isn’t alone. The age difference between several family members and their significant others has frankly been wide over the years! “And her mom Kris [Jenner, 62] is dating a man 25 years younger! So, yeah, Sofia thinks it was totally out of line for Kendall to be shading her like that. You can’t help who you fall in love with, and Sofia really is in love with Scott, she truly thinks she’s found her soulmate.” Head here for tons more photos of Sofia and her older man!

As we previously reported, Kendall hasn’t been happy with Scott for dating Sofia for some time and now she’s no longer cares about keeping it to herself! “Kendall was really pissed when Scott started dating Sofia, she was a friend of hers and thought it was just wrong,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as Kendall is concerned, there’s a lot of girls out there, so why did Scott have to go after someone who was a friend of the family? It’s super creepy to Kendall as Scott had met Sofia a bunch of times when she was younger and hanging out with Kendall and Kylie.” Another fair point!

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts on Sofia’s reaction in the comments section below!