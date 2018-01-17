Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Loses Custody Of Their Daughter, 8, After Assault Arrests

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Adam Lind just lost custody of his 8-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Chelsea Houska. Aubree’s last name has also been changed.

After her years-long court battle, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has finally scored a victory in keeping her 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, safe. Chelsea’s ex and Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, has officially lost custody, following his most recent assault arrests, according to Radar Online. In fact, The Clerk of Court for Lincoln County told Radar that Adam’s parenting time “shall be modified to a visitation center.” Adam’s mom, Donna, used to supervise his visits with Aubree every other weekend, but once Chelsea learned Adam was almost never present during the visits, she filed the motion to modify parenting time.

“One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday,” the clerk further told Radar. “Adam may not be present when Aubree is with Donna.” Donna will also be allowed to have lunch with Aubree at school every Tuesday. So even though Adam is losing time with his daughter, Donna won’t be. But it’s not like Adam was even present during most of Aubree’s visits anyway.

Furthermore, Aubree’s last name has also been changed. Chelsea had filed a request to change their daughter’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer in December, as Aubree expressed interest in sharing a last name with her stepdad and brother, Watson. As we previously told you, Chelsea married Cole DeBoer in October 2016 and they welcomed their son into the world last year. “Aubree is now Lind-DeBoer,” the clerk said. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on this news.

These new developments come after Adam was arrested on Nov. 2 for domestic assault against an ex. He was arrested again on Dec. 5 for violating the no-contact order in the case. He also recently tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines in a court-ordered drug test, which Chelsea revealed on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2.

