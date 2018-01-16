Donald Trump’s Alleged Porn Star Lover Stormy Daniels Didn’t Rate Him Highly In Bed

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump for a year from 2006-2007, reportedly didn’t give him a very good review as a lover. Get the crazy details here!

Porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, recently came forward and claimed she allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, 71, from 2006-2007 and didn’t give their relationship or sex life a very good rating! The blonde bombshell reportedly told Jake Weisberg at Slate, that they had intimate times together during his marriage to Melania Trump, 47, but she wouldn’t rate her time in the bedroom with him as high as his ex Marla Maples, 54, who has said his was the best sex she ever had. Yikes! Stormy also claimed that during their affair, Trump told her he would buy her a condo in Tampa, Florida as well as guarantee her a spot on his television series at the time, Celebrity Apprentice. The shocking interviews took place between Aug. and Oct. 2016 and Stormy said the only reason she didn’t say anything about it sooner was because Trump paid her $130, 000 to be quiet about their relations. See pics of Stormy here.

Although Stormy’s claims about Trump seem to want to rock the boat in his personal and professional life, she doesn’t see herself as a victim and claims it was all consensual. “She didn’t allege any kind of abuse, insisting she was not a victim,” Weisberg recently wrote in Slate about his conversations with Stormy. “The worst Trump had done, she said, was break promises she’d never believed he would fulfill.” The adult film actress kept the most private things about Trump such as things only someone who had seen him naked would know to herself.

In addition to Stormy’s sexual claims about Trump, another porn star named Alana Evans has made her own claims about the leader of the free world. Alana agreed that Stormy and Trump had a relationship going and revealed that they allegedly tried to have a threesome with her in July 2006. The wild accusations are proving to be one more thing Trump’s non-supporters are calling him out on but the outspoken star has yet to comment on the story.

