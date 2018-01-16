Dolores O’Riordan’s Battle With ‘Dreadful’ Depression Before Death: Suicide Attempt & More

In the aftermath of Dolores O’Riordan’s tragic death, details about her terrible past struggles with depression, bipolar disorder and more have come to light.

Dolores O’Riordan’s cause of death is still unknown, but new information about the time leading up to her final days has been revealed. The 46-year-old was reportedly suffering from “dreadful” depression before she tragically died on Jan. 15, according to TMZ. Her friends told the site that she had been dealing with severe back pain before her passing, as well, which forced her band, The Cranberries, to cancel several shows throughout the past year. She recently revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015, and admitted to dealing with depression throughout most of her career as a famous singer. She even attempted suicide by overdose in 2013.

“I had anorexia, then depression, a breakdown,” she admitted in a 2013 interview. “I knew why I hated myself. I knew why I wanted to make myself disappear.” The next year, she divorced her husband of 20 years, Don Burton, with whom she has three kids. S she credits her family as her “salvation” during the toughest times. Dolores has said that she thinks her problems stem from alleged abuse she suffered as a child. However, despite all the hardship, she appeared, on the surface, to be doing well before her sudden and unexpected death. On Dec. 20, she tweeted from The Cranberries’ official account, “Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good!”

She also left a voicemail for her friend, Dan Waite, just hours before she was tragically found dead. “She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week,” he told People. The music world has been absolutely shaken by this tragedy.

