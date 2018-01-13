Liam Hemsworth Turns 28: Celebrate With His & Miley Cyrus’ 13 Hottest PDA Pics

There’s no doubt about it, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are GOALS! In honor of Liam’s 28th birthday, take a look back at the couple’s hottest PDA photos — so far!

Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth! The Hunger Games hunk turns 28 on Jan. 13. His fiancee, Miley Cyrus, 25, has already posted sweet birthday messages to her love since they’re currently vacationing in Australia. “Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!” she captioned her birthday tribute to Liam. Miley and Liam aren’t shy about showing off their love for each other. That’s why they have so many amazing PDA photos!

Never forget when Miley and Liam rang in 2017 with a romantic kiss. Miley posted the incredible PDA picture on Instagram. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other. No caption was necessary. Just look at the way they melt into each other!

Since reuniting in 2016 after breaking off their engagement in 2013, Miley and Liam’s relationship has only gotten stronger. Miley and Liam showed off red-hot PDA at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in Oct. 2017. The couple was all over each other. From holding hands to gazing into each other’s eyes, Miley and Liam couldn’t hide their love.

Miley and Liam are definitely not one of those couples to keep things totally private. Seriously, have you seen their Instagram pages? They’re always out and about together, too. From their hand-holding to passionate kisses, these two want to prove to the world that they’re in this for the long haul. Their engagement was back on as of Oct. 2016, and we’re still waiting on a wedding. No matter what, Miley and Liam are always going to be posting PDA photos that will make our hearts melt. Miam forever! Check out the rest of their hottest PDA pics in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, are Miley and Liam your favorite Hollywood couple? Let us know!