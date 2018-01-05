Drake Claps Back At Fan Who Calls Him Out For Dirty Teeth & His Explanation Is Epic

Someone tried to criticize Drake’s dental hygiene but the rapper clapped back real quick! See his hilarious reaction to a fan saying his teeth were dirty.

Drake, 31, isn’t here for your teeth shaming. Someone commented on one of the rapper‘s Instagram posts saying, “Lmao all that money and ur teeth don’t look clean.” While normally a rude remark on a celebrity’s social media account would typically go unnoticed, the “Hotline Bling” singer wasn’t about to let this one slide. “@jaydaddydollars I have a pink diamond in my tooth… I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know dattttttttttt,” he replied. Drake takes his dental hygiene seriously, and don’t you forget it! See his epic reaction below!

So who are these baddies that Drake is cracking out the Crest Whitestrips for? He’s been romantically linked to multiple well-known women like Nicki Minaj, 35, Bella Hadid, 21, and Jennifer Lopez, 48. While he’s not currently with anyone officially, he might want to hit up his dentist for a routine check-up pretty soon considering he’s interested in getting back with Nicki, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. After reports of the “Anaconda” singer’s split from Nas, a source close to Drake explained that while he’s been keeping his distance during her seven-month relationship, he’s “thinking of hooking up with her” both professionally and romantically.

We also hope he flossed on New Year’s Eve because he ran into Bella, whom he previously had a casual fling with. While they were never seriously dating, seeing the girl he ghosted at Delilah on Dec. 31 might have been enough to make him want to put his best teeth forward. The following day he also had a run-in with JLo at Nobu when he went to the restaurant during the same time the “Amor Amor Amor” singer was enjoying a meal with her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Since they didn’t cross paths outside, we don’t know if they had an awkward exchange, but we can all bet that Drake was rocking a pearly white smile!

