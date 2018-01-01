Tamar Braxton Celebrates NYE With Vincent After She Says He Got Another Woman Pregnant

Tamar Braxton started 2018 with someone unexpected: her estranged husband Vincent Herbert — aka the man she recently accused of getting a different woman pregnant.

What’s going on here? Just one day after Tamar Braxton, 40, accused Vincent Herbert, 44, of having a baby with someone else, the estranged couple rang in 2018 side-by-side. Yeah, seriously. A video was shared onto social media of the pair at a New Year’s Eve celebration — you can watch the clip below.

We’re not sure what to make of this joint appearance considering that on Dec. 30, Tamar took to Instagram to drag her ex, whom she filed for divorce against in October. “Vincent Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight,” she wrote. But that’s not where the drama ends: the singer also reportedly had her ex arrested on Christmas for alleged spousal assault! After the arrest, Vincent was released on a $20,000 bail. It’s still unclear what he allegedly did specifically that would constitute as spousal abuse.

Then, Gilbert Arenas allegedly told Tamar that his ex and mother of his children Laura Govan, 38, went on vacation with Vince months ago. But after being dragged into the drama, Laura clapped back at the claims. “I am still in complete shock and it’s extremely upsetting that a new year is upon us and I’m still dealing with the same tired issues from my children’s father,” Laura told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth. As a woman and a single mother of 4 children, I experienced firsthand what it feels like to have your significant other step out on the relationship and get another woman pregnant and I would never dream of doing this to another woman.”

The last thing that happened before being spotted together again was Vincent denying the accusations altogether when TMZ asked him if there was any truth behind the allegations. This has been a whirlwind few days for the estranged couple so we’ll just have to wait and see what more lies ahead for them in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tamar and Vincent ringing in the new year together?