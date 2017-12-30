Laura Govan: 5 Things On The ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Dragged Into Tamar Braxton’s Drama

Tamar Braxton might have just outed ‘Basketball Wives’ star Laura Govan as her ex Vincent Herbert’s side chick! Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Tamar Braxton is clearing the air and it’s leading to some astonishing revelations! The 40-year-old singer blasted her ex Vincent Herbert, 44, for allegedly having a baby with another woman! Soon after, it was revealed that Vincent had been arrested on Christmas day, allegedly for spousal abuse. Now, Tamar might have just revealed that he had also allegedly cheated on her with Basketball Wives star Laura Govan, 38! In light of this shocking news, we decided to get you better acquainted with this reality star! Here’s everything you need to know about Laura!

1) Tamar shared that Vincent that might have fooled around with Laura behind her back during a conversation with footwear designer Alejandra G. According to Fameolous, Tamar’s friend wrote on Twitter that a “queen never address(es) peasants..stay on your throne my love.” The singer responded: “I’m not addressing that WHORE…I’m addressing him… Not unless it’s [Lauren]? Cause her baby’s daddy said they were f*cking around too. Ain’t that your home girl?”

2) Laura’s baby’s daddy is an NBA player named Gilbert Arenas, 35. They have 4 children together. Fameolous goes on to add that a source told them that Gilbert spotted his ex Laura and Vincent on vacation together and decided to tell Tamar about it. Still not convinced that there’s a whole lot of smoke here? Apparently both Laura and Vincent attended DJ Khaled‘s 42nd birthday party in December!

3) She is best known for appearance in Seasons 1 and 2 of Basketball Wives: LA. Nowadays, she is the CEO of ShopInRealLife.com, a site selling high-end items like necklaces and rings. Head here to take a look back at Tamar and Vincent’s marriage.

4) Before finding fame as a reality star, she was hit by a drunk driver in Oakland at the age of 7. She was in a coma for 3 months. When she did wake up, she had to relearn absolutely everything including talking. Wow!

5) Laura was a baller before she was a Basketball Wife. She played basketball in high school. She was good, she earned a scholarship to New Mexico State University. Along the way she got a B.A. in International Business and then got her Masters in Sports Psychology.

