‘Teen Mom’ Salaries Revealed & They’ll Leave You Speechless: Who Makes $700K A Season?

Teen Mom‘s stars are bringing in the dough each episode in a very big way! According to Radar Online, the show’s cast members Maci Boookout, 26, Farrah Abraham, 26, Catelynn Lowell, 25, Amber Portwood, 27, Ryan Edwards, Gary Shirley, 31 and Tyler Baltierra, 25, all make a whopping $25,000 an episode. Before you whip out your TI-89 calculator, we’ve got you covered on the math. Season 6 had 27 episodes and 26 specials — and with the cast reportedly earning an additional $1,000 for each special, the six stars made an estimated $701,000 for the entire season. That’s a lot more than you’d might expect based on watching the show, right? The report also states that Matt Baier makes $5,000 to $10,000 an episode and that Chelsea Housk apparently earned $250,000 for the show’s sixth season. Meanwhile, her baby daddy Adam Lind apparently took in $200,000. On top of that, Janelle Evans, 26, Leah Messer, 25, and Kailyn Lowry, 25, all make over $300,000 a season, according to the report.

We reported earlier how Farrah got herself into some very hot water after she took to Twitter to call Tyler “gay.” Needless to say, other Twitter users were not having it with her foolish attempt at an insult. Of course, Tyler absolutely dropped the mic with his response. He wrote, “In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep.” Way to not stoop to Farrah’s level, Tyler!

Honestly, Tyler’s reply should be a textbook example in how to deal with your haters. Click here to see pics of Farrah Abraham’s transformation over the years.

