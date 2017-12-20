Farrah Abraham Claims ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Is Gay: His Epic Reply On Twitter

Farrah Abraham just decided to pick some fights with her ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-stars! She even claimed that Tyler Baltierra is gay and he responded in the best way possible!

For some reason, while the latest episode of Teen Mom OG was airing on Monday, Dec. 18, Farrah Abraham, 26, decided to sling some mud at her co-stars! “I’m just happy amber [Portwood] (sic) stays in bed, Maci [Bookout] sits on the couch, Catelynn [Lowell] smokes weed in her car , Tyler‘s [Baltierra] gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses,” she wrote. Wow! Those are some serious fighting words! Then, Tyler responded and it was completely epic!

“The wicked witch continues to talk about you guys as if she’s still in high school,” a fan captioned a retweet of Farrah’s venomous post. Tyler wrote back: “In order for her to really insult me I would need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep.” Oh snap! Head here for loads more images of Farrah.

Yes, Farrah may be choosing to renew old feuds this holiday season but there’s no denying that she’s working her butt off to be her best self these days! The polarizing reality star dropped by a Christmas party on Dec. 15 in Las Vegas rocking one of those most jaw-dropping Santa outfits we’ve ever seen! She opted for a red full-length dress that expertly showed off TONS of cleavage and her long legs in some mini-shorts. Her bright red locks perfectly complemented her Santa outfit. She completed the look with some furry white boots! Love it! Looking amazing and picking fights. Classic Farrah!

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep 🙏🏻🙌🏻✌🏻 https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this wars of words as much as us? Digging Tyler’s response to her tweet? Tell us your thoughts and responses to this feud in the comments section below!