Lola Consuelos, Kaia Gerber & 10 More Gorgeous Celebrity Daughters Who Are All Grown Up

These rising stars may have celebrity parents, but now, they’re gaining notoriety in their own right! Check out how much these famous daughters have grown up!

Kelly Ripa brought a very special date to the CNN Heroes event on Dec. 17 — her gorgeous, 16-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos. After the mom/daughter duo walked the red carpet together, fans could not stop talking about how grown up and gorgeous Lola looked. Of course, with parents like Kelly and Mark Consuelos, it was really no surprise! Celebrity kids always seem to make headlines when they reach a certain level of adulthood or undergo a transformation, and Lola was certainly not the first famous daughter to get people talking. Cindy Crawford’s little girl, Kaia Gerber, began her own modeling career when she was just 13, and now that she’s 16, she’s basically a spitting image of her gorgeous mother. It’s truly fascinated fans!

Speaking of look-alike mother/daughter duos…how about Ava Phillippe?! It’s no surprise that the 18-year-old is absolutely stunning — after all, her parents are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. However, she’s also proven that she’s grown up to be an intelligent and well-poised woman, too. Ava had her official coming out at a debutante ball in November, her dad has proudly revealed her plans to attend college next year. And how about The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson? She’ll be serving as the first-ever Golden Globes ambassador at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and she’s just 16 years old. Incredible!

There’s plenty more where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out these famous daughters and more — you won’t believe how grown up they look!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity daughter’s transformation are you most surprised by!?