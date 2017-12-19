Bastille: 5 Things To Know About The Indie Band Performing On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Bastille will perform alongside ‘The Voice’ top 8 finalist Noah Mac on the star-studded season finale of ‘The Voice.’ Here are 5 key facts you must know about the band!

1. The group will release a brand-new album in 2018. Bastille, stylized as BΔSTILLE, will be dropping new music very soon. Frontman Dan Smith told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2017 that the new album was “nearly finished and should be out in January.” Fellow bandmate Kyle Simmons added, “We’re going to try to make this one very different from the second album, which is very concept. This album might even be a bit happier! The second one got dark. It’s fun to do, but maybe we’ll inject a bit of happiness.” There’s no release date for the album yet. The band, which features Dan, Kyle, Will Farquarson, Chris “Woody” Wood, and Charlie Barnes, released the single “World Gone Mad” in Nov. 2017. The song will be on the Bright, Will Smith’s new Netflix movie, soundtrack.

2. There’s a reason the band is called Bastille. The name of the band comes from Bastille Day, which is celebrated annually on July 14. The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a prison in Paris, on July 14, 1789. This event helped kickstart the French Revolution. The date of Bastille Day is also the day of Dan’s birthday!

3. The band’s songs have been featured on some of your fave shows. Over the years, the band’s music has been played on The Vampire Diaries, Rookie Blue, Finding Carter, and more.

4. One of the band members starred in a short film with Rihanna — sort of! William made his film debut in a 2014 short film, titled La Ri En Rose, starring himself and a poster of Rihanna. Yes, a poster.

5. They’re going on tour next year! The band will kick off a string of European dates starting in Oct. 2018.

The Voice season 13 finale airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Bastille will be performing “World Gone Mad” with Noah Mac. Stay tuned for the details!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Bastille’s music? Let us know!