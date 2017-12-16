Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Son Mason’s 8th B-Day Bash After She Bans Sofia

Happy Birthday, Mason Disick! His parents, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, reunited for his special day, after Kourt banned Sofia Richie from any family plans!

Steee-rike! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, put all the hurt feelings and differences aside for their son, Mason Disick. Scott and Kourt’s oldest child turned 8 on Dec. 14 – the same day that their youngest, Reign Disick, turned 3 – and this former-couple got together to celebrate at the Bowlero Woodland Hills bowling alley on Dec. 15, according to Daily Mail. Reign and Penelope, 3 were also there, as were Kendall Jenner, 22, Kris Jenner, 62, North West, 4, and more. The one person not invited? Scott’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Yes, Scott’s teenage love was not allowed to throw a few balls alongside Xzibit, 43, his wife Krista Joiner and their son, Gatlyn, who also attended the birthday bowl-a-rama. Kourt has made it crystal clear to Scott that Lionel Richie’s daughter is not allowed at any family holiday events, a source close to Scott EXCLUISVELY told HollywoodLife.com. That means when it comes to Mason and Reign’s birthdays, the closest she’ll get is the videos Kourt uploads to her Instagram story.

In addition to the Disick-Kardashian family events, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that Kourt is “trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annual Kardashian family Christmas party.” This, predictably, has left Scott seeing red (and not in a festive, Christmas-sort of way.) “The Lord” wants to spend the holidays with his kids and his girlfriend, and the insiders says Scott feels like his ex is “ruining his holidays” by putting Sofia on the “Naughty” list.

Of course, Scott could point out how Kourt is being a Grinch towards Sofia while she’s introduced her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, to their kids. Scott doesn’t want anyone – especially Younes, who he think is “nothing but a distraction” for Kourt – stepping into his role as a father. To be fair, Younes wasn’t spotted at the bowling birthday party. Perhaps Scott may have to suck it up and make a decision: to spend his holidays with his family or with his girlfriend.

What do you think about Kourt banning Sofia, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that’s fair or do you think she’s going overboard?