August Ames Heartbreaking Suicide Note Reportedly Found In Car After Tragic Death At 23

This story just keeps getting more and more tragic. The porn community is still reeling after the loss of August Ames following her sudden suicide at the age of 23. We reported earlier how the Ventura County Medical Examiner spokesperson said that the official cause of death was asphyxiation from hanging herself, an act which she committed in a park 20 minutes away from her home. However, now even more details are surfacing about August’s suicide, as it’s just come to light the late porn star left a note behind. According to The Blast, August left a suicide note in her car that was found by authorities. Within the note, August allegedly apologized for killing herself. However, according to the Medical Examiner, August failed to mention bullying or the online harassment she suffered in the days leading up to her suicide.

While the suicide note did not indicate that bullying was an impetus for August taking her own life, we reported earlier how Dr. Jenn Mann informed us that bully victims are 229 times more likely to commit suicide than non-victims, according to a study by Yale University. It’s now also come to light that August reportedly had mental health issues that stemmed from when she was allegedly sexually assaulted as a kid.

One of August’s friends and fellow porn star Alison Tyler said that the porn industry could have been a lot more supportive of August, and that August had never been “homophobic” despite claims that a controversial tweet she posted was potentially gay-bashing. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

