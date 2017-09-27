Khloe Kardashian ‘Cried Tears Of Joy’ After Finding Out She Was Pregnant With Tristan’s Baby

After wanting to be a mom for so long, Khloe Kardashian’s dream has come true now that she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wept with joy upon finding out the news.

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know, Khloe Kardashian, 33, tried SO hard to become a mom while married to Lamar Odom, 37, but it just wasn’t in the cards for the then-couple. Now she’s pregnant by boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and she’s never been happier! “Khloe is absolutely thrilled. She’s been waiting for this moment for so so long and it’s finally happening. When she found out she was pregnant she broke down and cried tears of joy. It still feels surreal because she’s thought about it for so long. She loves Tristan with all her heart and is so incredibly excited to go on this journey together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While she loves playing aunt to her nieces and nephews by her older sisters Kourtney, 38, and Kim, 36, there’s nothing quite like having a little one of her very own and now her baby dream has come true. Not only that, she’s starting a family with the perfect guy, as she’s gushed in numerous interviews that her relationship with Tristan is the best and most loving she’s ever had. “I’ve never been in this type of love,” she told ES magazine back in April. Khloe also revealed that she and Tristan were trying for a baby. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said of her honey, who has a nine-month old son by his ex Jordan Craig, 26, adding “I definitely want to be a mom.” See pics of Khloe and Tristan’s romance, here.

With the news of Khloe’s pregnancy, there are now allegedly THREE Kardashian-Jenner babies on the way that will be arriving around the same time. Kim and husband Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting a baby daughter via a surrogate in Jan. 2018, while Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly pregnant by boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, and due in Feb. 2018, just like Khloe. Man, there’s something in the water in Calabasas! The coincidence is so crazy that conspiracy theories have been floated by fans that their mom and manager Kris Jenner, 61, cooked up the idea to have three daughters expecting babies at the same time to boost KUWTK‘s ratings!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will have a boy or a girl?