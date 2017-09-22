Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Making TV Show About Woman Leaving Her Husband For A Prince

Talk about tongue in cheek. Meghan Markle’s ex husband, producer Trevor Engelson has a new idea for a Fox comedy — and it sounds very much like his real life.

“Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder when an ex-wife marries a British prince. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level.” That’s the premise of Trevor Engelson‘s new comedy that he’s pitching to Fox, our sister publication, Deadline has reported. So why is that so interesting?

From 2011 to 2013, Trevor was married to Meghan Markle. The two did not have any children, but she is now, very publicly dating an actual British prince: Prince Harry. There are reports that Meghan, 37, may make her first official appearance with Harry, 33, this weekend at the 2017 Invictus games in Canada, so it is interesting that this news comes out not.

The show will be produced by Trevor, 40, as well as Modern Family’s Danny Zuker, New Girl’s Jake Kasdan and The Shannara Chronicles’s Dan Farah; Deadline reports that apparently a conversation did take place between Trevor and Dan about “what would’ve been if Engelson and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with the British Royal family one day.” So, they thought, why not make it a TV comedy?

Meghan and Harry have been dating since 2016, and last month she opened up about their relationship for the first time, referring to him as her “boyfriend” in a new interview. “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she told Vanity Fair. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

