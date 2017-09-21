Justin Bieber Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Woman: Is It Model Fiona Barron?

Justin Bieber is living the life of leisure since cancelling his tour at the end of summer, and on Sept. 18, that meant spending time at The Montage with a gorgeous brunette woman. But who IS this new girl!?

We know that Justin Bieber spends a lot of time at The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills when he’s in California, so the paparazzi was well-prepared when he showed up there on Sept. 18. Wearing a pink t-shirt and gym shorts, the Biebs arrived at his destination with a gorgeous, tan woman in a red floral dress. While the mystery girl made her way inside pretty quickly, Justin stuck around to chat with photographers, and seemed pretty pissed when one reporter wouldn’t stop filming him. While he would not comment on who the woman was, he was quick to point out that it wasn’t his former fling, Cindy Kimberly, who a photographer originally mistook her for.

The stunning woman has been identified as Fiona Barron by the photo agency Splash News, although this has not been confirmed. However, you can click through the gallery above to see pictures of Fiona, who is a model, and see if you think it’s her! Obviously, the status of whatever Justin’s relationship is with this new woman is also unconfirmed, but he’s been known to spend his time with various models in the past, without things ever getting too serious. In fact, the Biebs hasn’t really been in a serious relationship with anyone since he split from Selena Gomez, 25, although he did briefly date Sofia Richie, 19, last summer.

Just a few weeks ago, Justin shocked everyone by cancelling the stadium shows of his Purpose world tour. He never gave an exact reason, but he’s been on the road for almost two years now, so we don’t blame him for wanting a break. Don’t get discouraged that there won’t be new music, either — he teased a new song while spending time in the studio just this week!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin’s mystery girl is Fiona? Do you think something’s going on between them?