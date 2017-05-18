Did Amber Rose Sleep With Jay Z? She Warns Beyonce — ‘I’m Becky With The Short Hair’

REX/Shutterstock

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED. Tonight, May 17, Amber Rose let loose on Twitter, admitting something that shook the Beyhive to its very core — she’s the infamous, home-wrecking ‘Becky with the Short Hair’! Um, what?!?

Oh honey, if you mess with Beyonce, 35, you better be ready for the hive to start swarming. On May 17, Amber Rose, 33, took to Twitter in what we can only assume was a moment of temporary insanity because the message she shared with the world may actually start an all out war. “Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret,” Amber tweeted. “I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade.” EXCUSE ME?!? Did Amber just admit that she is the infamous “Becky With The Good Hair” (looks like Amber changed the nickname to match her own do) from Beyonce’s album Lemonade? You know, the Becky who Bey’s hubby Jay Z, 47, allegedly cheated on her with. Yikes!

Because fans have been trying to figure out who Becky is since Beyonce’s epic album was released last year — accusing celebs like Rachel Roy, Rita Ora and Taylor Swift of being Jay’s side chick — naturally they pounced on Amber for her flippant tweet. Hive members came together on Twitter to fire back at Amber with epic Beyonce memes and warnings like, “Oh girl. Those are not problems that you want.”

Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret. I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) May 18, 2017

@DaRealAmberRose Oh girl. Those are not problems that you want. — ᴺᴷDora| #TeamValMani (@ItsMe_NotYu) May 18, 2017

Most fans of the “Crazy In Love” singer really, really hoped that — for her own safety — Amber had been hacked. Luckily, the rapper soon came back to say that was in fact what happened. “We both got hacked f**k it #safeword @cthagod 😩,” Amber tweeted, linking to an Instagram video of her and Charlamagne tha God. But in the video Charlamagne joked that one of the tweets Amber sent while “hacked” — a diss about Tyga’s music — was actually true. So, was she hacked, was she joking, or is she actually “Becky With The Short Hair”? Ah, we need to know!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amber’s tweet? Do you believe she actually slept with Jay Z? Give us all your thoughts below!

