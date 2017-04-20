Courtesy of Instagram

Demi Lovato looks absolutely incredible in a bathing suit shot posted to Instagram on April 19…and it looks like Calvin Harris is digging it. He even threw her a like! Could he be crushing on the sexy singer?

Calvin Harris, 33, was one of thousands of people to like Demi Lovato’s cleavage-baring Instagram shot on April 19, and we have to wonder if it’s his way of flirting with her via the social media app! We don’t blame the DJ for double tapping, though — after all, Demi looks like a total smoke show in the shot, in which she wears a plunging, one-piece bathing suit that reveals major cleavage.

What’s even more interesting about this, though, is Demi’s history with Calvin’s ex, Taylor Swift, 27. The ladies were one-time friends, and even took selfies together as recently as the 2014 VMAs, but their friendship is totally on and off. Just over a year ago, Demi even publicly shaded Tay on social media for donating money to Kesha, who was battling her producer, Dr. Luke, in a brutal lawsuit at the time, rather than speaking out about the situation.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a connection between Calvin and Demi, either. Back in July 2016, the 33-year-old went on a wild Twitter rant about Taylor, claiming she was trying to ‘bury’ him after their breakup, just ‘like [she did to] Katy [Perry].” That same day, Demi mysteriously followed Calvin on the social media site. Hmm..

If Calvin is crushing on Demi, though, he’ll have to wait in line. She’s currently dating MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos, and just two days ago, he a photo of them together to Instagram with the caption, “I miss you soo much!” Awww.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Calvin is crushing on Demi?! Or was this just an innocent Instagram like?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.