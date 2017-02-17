Nicole Bass Dead At 52: Why WWE Legend’s Partner Is Keeping Cause Of Death Private

Courtesy of Facebook

This is such devastating news. Nicole Bass, a former ECW and WWE legend, is dead at just 52 years old. Her longtime partner, Kristen Marrone, took to Facebook to confirm the news on Feb. 16, but gave very few details about the cause of death or days leading up to this tragedy — and she has an important reason why.

Nicole Bass, 52, is dead after suffering a massive stroke, f4wonline.com reports. Kristen Maronne, who was Nicole’s longtime partner, confirmed on Facebook that the bodybuilder had gotten “very sick” and confirmed her death, but she explained that she would not be expanding on the details any further — which was exactly what Nicole would have wanted.

“Just want to make it clear that i will not be answering and who, what, where, when, why questions right now,” Kristen wrote on Nicole’s Facebook page. “Nicole always kept her personal things private and I will do the same for her. Please respect that. Thank you.”

Earlier in the day, Kristen wrote a lengthy post, gushing over her love for Nicole, and sharing a few details about the days leading up to her death. After news broke that Nicole had been hospitalized earlier this week, rumors were rampant about what went wrong, which Kristen addressed in her message.

“A few days ago Nicole got very sick,” she explained. “She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done.” She went on to call Nicole an “amazing woman,” who she considered her “soul mate” and “best friend,” then concluded by, once again, requesting privacy.

Nicole began her career as a body builder in the 80s and 90s, then made her debut in the ECW in 1998. She wrestled in the WWF for a few years, but left abruptly after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit, which was eventually dismissed. She was married to Richard Fuchs from 1985 until his death in 2013.

