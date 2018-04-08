Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa & 12 More Hot Celeb Moms In Bikinis

Summer is almost here, and that means so many of the hottest celebrity moms are going to be rocking bikinis and slaying in the sun!

Hot mamas! So many of our favorite celebrity moms have wowed us all with stunning bikini photos. Whether they’re keeping cool in the summer or on sunny vacation, these stars knock our socks off when they step out in bikinis. Kim Kardashian, 37, took the most KKW approach for her sexy bikini pic. Kim shared a bikini selfie with her 109 Instagram million follows back in Feb. 2018. The mom-of-three put her incredible body on full display in the teeny-tiny black bikini.

But she’s not the only Kardashian mom to rock a bikini. Never forget when Kris Jenner, 62, sizzled in a bikini and nearly broke the internet. Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is currently expecting her first child, post the super hot photo. “Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Khloe captioned the Instagram photo. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

Kourtney Kardashian 38, is a total pro at hot bikini photos. The oldest Kardashian, who is mom to Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 3, is always flaunting her fantastic figure in tiny bikini. Hey, if you’ve got it, you might as well show it off! Kylie Jenner, 20, is known for rocking sexy bikinis constantly in the summertime, and we can’t wait to see her show off her post-baby body just a few months after giving birth!

Kelly Ripa, 47, just got back from a wonderfully relaxing vacation in the Bahamas with her family, and she proudly flaunted her fit body in bikinis. Her abs are insane! Can you believe the woman has had three kids? She caught some backlash from haters about her bikini body, but her hunky hubby Mark Consuelos, 47, shut them down easily. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” he commented on Instagram. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say, I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you.” Check out the rest of the sexy photos of hot celebrity moms in bikinis in our gallery now!