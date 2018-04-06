Kelly Ripa Slams Hater On Instagram Who Says She Flaunts Herself Too Much

Kelly Ripa just clapped back at a rude ‘fan’ who said she needs to stop showing off her body on Instagram, and it was epic. She’s right; this chick needs to just unfollow her!

The world somehow just realized that Kelly Ripa, 47, is incredibly hot, and she proves it every day on Instagram. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host isn’t shy about showing a little skin online, and she shouldn’t be. One commenter’s apparently not impressed, though. The Instagram user commented on Kelly’s recent pic, which shows her at the gym in a tank top that shows off a little bit of her stomach, with, “why do you need to flaunt yourself because your husband is so much better than you???? Enough!!!!”

Um, rude. Firstly — Mark Consuelos is not “so much better” than Kelly, and he would be appalled that someone said that about his wife! Secondly — who’s this person that they think they can police Kelly’s body? Yeah, Kelly wasn’t standing for their disrespect and came up with the best comeback. “unfortunately for both of us, everyone beat me to it,” she replied. “See comments above, and then seriously, unfollow me and go do something nice for someone today. You’ll feel better i promise.”

Like the great prophet Selena Gomez once said, kill ’em with kindness, Kelly! This is far from the first time that critics have body shamed Kelly, which is just terrible. Her husband, who’s apparently “so much better” than her, leapt to her defense recently when commenters jumped on a pic he posted of her in a string bikini. This wife of 22 years looked gorgeous, and he knew that.

“I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not,” the Riverdale actor commented. “I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways…Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come…I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say, I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now. thanks for allowing me to express myself.”