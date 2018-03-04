24 Wildest & Wackiest Oscar Dresses & Looks Ever: Lady Gaga, Faith Hill & More

Not everyone can get an A+ on their Oscars red carpet fashion! In honor of this year’s show, look back at the wildest Oscars looks of all-time right here!

The 2018 Academy Awards are upon us, and before we see what all the A-List stars show up in tonight, we’re looking back at some of the more, er, interesting red carpet looks of years’ past. While celebrities generally show up to the Oscars in glamorous and elegant gowns, some stars have happily taken a much more risky approach. Whether it be showing extra skin, rocking out-there colors and designs or adding wild accessories, the celebs in the gallery above officially make our list of wildest Oscars dresses EVER!

Lady Gaga always knows how to standout on a red carpet, and she did just that when she attended the 2015 Academy Awards. Gaga looked gorgeous for the big night, but her poofy white dress, paired with red, elbow-length gloves, missed the mark a bit. The whole ensemble just didn’t seem to mesh, ya know!? Of course, this is nothing compared to one of the weirdest Oscars looks of all time — who could forget when Bjork wore a dress that was literally in the shape of a swan to the show in 2001?! The white ensemble featured one, thick strap that went around the singer’s neck and included a swan’s head at the end! Years later, this look is still talked about. Cher has also shown up to the Oscars in more than one wacky look, as have Madonna, Faith Hill and plenty more A-list stars.

We cannot WAIT to see what all the stars wear to the Oscars this year, but in the meantime, we’re taking a moment to look back at the weirdest and wackiest dresses from the ceremony in years’ past. Click through the gallery above to check ’em all out!