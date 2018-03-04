Gallery
Donald & Melania’s Icy Relationship Vs. Barack & Michelle’s Loving Marriage: Compare The Couples

REX/Shutterstock
US First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama Barack and Michelle Obama in the White House garden, Washington DC, USA - 06 Oct 2016 US First Lady Michelle Obama works the White House Kitchen Garden, for the final time, with President Barack Obama, NBCs Al Roker and others on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave after attending services at St. John's Church in Washington, . The president last week named today a National Day of Prayer for victims of Hurricane Harvey Trump Church, Washington, USA - 03 Sep 2017
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Brandon Fortune. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak together as National Portrait Gallery Chief Curator Brandon Fortune, right, speaks at an unveiling ceremony for the Obama's official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, in Washington Obama Portrait, Washington, USA - 12 Feb 2018
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Donald & Melania Trump are nowhere near as affectionate as Barack & Michelle! See the differences in the two first couples’ body languages!

Donald Trump‘s marriage to Melania Trump, 47, seems on pretty thin ice this past year, as the president has been plagued with accusations that he allegedly cheated on her when she was pregnant with porn star Stormy Daniels. Whether she’s swatting away his hand, or he’s walking ahead of her into Air Force One by himself, the two exude an uneasiness that Barack Obama, 56, and Michelle Obama, 54, never seemed to exhibit. If anything, our former first couple managed to look completely in love at all times based on their frequent PDA. Check out the striking discrepancies in body language between the Obamas and Trumps with our gallery above!

We reported earlier how Donald hinted at his marriage troubles while attending the Gridiron Club Dinner on March 2. “So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump joked to the room filled with some of Washington’s most influential politicians and journalists. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thoughts. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It is really good. Now, the question everybody keeps asking: Who’s going to be the next to leave, Steve Miller or Melania?”

Previously, Trump was seen awkwardly holding hands with Melania while visiting the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to visit the remains of Billy Graham. Not only did Melania seem uncomfortable, but so did Donald. While the two have very rarely been seen holding hands — Melania really seems to detest doing so — this instance of the two gripping each other’s palms appears so tense it’s hard to look away. However, the Obamas on the other hand loved showing each other some love, whether in the form of a kiss, a hug or even a cute dance.