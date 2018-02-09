Paris Hilton Wears Nothing But An Apron In Sexy Naked Pic Teasing Her New Single ‘I Need You’

So hot! Paris Hilton has a new track on the way and a sizzling promo pic you NEED to see.

Although Paris Hilton isn’t typically associated with music, it’s possible that’s all about to change! Sure, she’s done DJ-ing gigs for years but she hasn’t released original music since 2006! Anyone remember “Stars Are Blind”? We certainly do! Now the heiress is looking to return to the world of music in a big way! On Valentine’s Day, Paris is going to drop a brand-new single titled “I Need You” and she’s already begun promoting the track with some super sexy pics! In one, the infamous party girl wears nothing but a red apron with white polka dots as she makes colorful baked goods! And did we mention the heaping helping of side-boob!?

Paris’ curly blonde locks and fierce bangs, along with all this ’50s decor, is giving us Katy Perry, 33, vibes a la “California Gurls.” And we mean that in the best possible way! “6 Days till #INeedYou,” she captioned the insanely sexy snap on Feb. 8. Considering this imagery, we’re betting her new song is a playful dance floor with love on its mind and we can’t wait! Head here for tons more photos of 36-year-old bombshell!

Speaking of love, Paris just got engaged to boyfriend Chris Zylka, 32, last month meaning she is in for an extra special V Day! As for these upcoming nuptials, who exactly is going to make the coveted list!? Will Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, be invited! And most importantly, will “I Need You” play at the reception?!

6 Days till #INeedYou 😉 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:24am PST

