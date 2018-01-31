Drake: What He Thinks About Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors & Why He’s Bummed About Her BF

Drake didn’t think Rihanna looked pregnant during the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and in fact, he found her to be incredibly attractive in all her curvy glory.

Drake, 31, was admiring his once lady love Rihanna, 29, when they attended the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and he thought her full body was super hot despite all the pregnancy rumors it caused! The gorgeous singer showed up to one of the music’s biggest nights with her beau Hassan Jameel. “Drake thought Rihanna looked incredibly sexy at the Grammys,” a source close to the hip hop star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He did not think she looked pregnant at all, just healthy, happy and really sexy. Watching her dance and shaking her body all over the stage really turned him on, he was totally into it. Drake was shocked and surprised over the subsequent pregnancy rumors that followed her big appearance.” Woah! It sounds like Drake is still hooked on RiRi and we can definitely see why! The talented star is known for having confidence in her body and it sure showed during her incredible energetic Grammys performance of “Wild Thoughts.”

Although speculation of a pregnancy soared after Rihanna’s performance, she has yet to publicly comment about it. She is, however, reportedly laughing it off and having the time of her life despite what others think of her weight. Drake may have had great feelings about checking Rihanna out at the Grammys but it quickly turned into disappointment when he found out she was still with Hassan. “He was also disappointed to hear that things between Rihanna and Hassan are still stable and that he was in NYC with her,” the source continued. “Drake still finds Rihanna really sexy, thinks they have great chemistry together and feels like they will get together again one day, hopefully soon.”

Drake and Rihanna have a long history of a complicated on-again, off-again relationship that started around 2009 when they were first spotted together at a bowling alley, according to E! News. From friends to collaborators to lovers, these two have had tons of experience being together so it’s not surprising that Drake would feel such a connection to the beauty. Whether or not they’ll end up together again is yet to be seen but it’s good to know Drizzy can still appreciate all RiRi has to offer!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna could be pregnant? Let us know in the comments below!