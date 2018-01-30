Stormy Daniels Insists She Never Had Sex With Donald Trump: ‘It Never Happened’

Stormy Daniels released a new statement, in which she shockingly denies ever having a sexual affair with Donald Trump even though she gave an on the record interview already claiming that she did.

Did they or didn’t they?! Stormy Daniels, 38, is now denying that she had sex with the current Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, 71, in 2006 and conducted an 11-month affair with him, even though she gave a detailed interview to InTouch magazine, in which she detailed their alleged affair. The former porn star issued a new statement, obtained by TMZ on Jan. 30 in which she claims that she and Trump have both denied the alleged affair multiple times. She also alleges that she is not changing her story because she received $130,000 in compensation. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids,” the statement reads. “I am denying this affair because it never happened.” See the full statement below.

Her denial comes as a surprise considering she previously reportedly talked to Slate about the alleged relationship and went into details about their intimate times together. Stormy’s short but informative statement ends with her revealing she refuses to talk further about alleged affair, as she oddly signs off with promotion for her Instagram account.

The shocking statement also comes on the day of Trump’s first State of the Union address, which is set to take place in the evening. Coincidence? Stormy took to Instagram to post a sexy selfie of herself lying in bed on the same day her statement was released with a caption that read, “Relaxing before the big night.” We’re not sure if she was referring to the statement or the State of the Union, but either way, they’re both kind of a big deal!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Stormy denying she had an affair with Trump? Let us know!