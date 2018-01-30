Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & 14 More Stars Who Look Perfect In Crop Tops

Is there anything sexier than a crop top?! We don’t think so! These stars are definitely proving our theory by looking simply amazing in their crop tops. See pics!

Slay, ladies, slay! Crop tops are one of the hottest clothing trends out there right now, and these celebs are showing off how to wear them in the most perfect way! No matter how you style it, a crop top is a sure fire way to spruce up your wardrobe. You can pair it with a pair of high-waisted pants, or dress it up with a skirt and some heels for a night out on the town. Or, you could do something totally different like Kim Kardashian, 37, and wear a cropped sweater, a skirt, and a fanny pack.

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner, 22, certainly knows how to slay the crop top, too. On Jan. 26, she was seen out wearing a cropped t-shirt which not only showed off her toned AF tummy, but her under-boob as well! Model Gigi Hadid, 22, accompanied Kendall, and though she wasn’t wearing a crop top on this occasion, she’s certainly rocked them in the past along with little sis Bella Hadid!

Some other sexy starlets who have rocked a crop top include Demi Lovato, 25, Bella Thorne, 20, and Selena Gomez, 25! Demi pulled off a sexy rocker chic outfit at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago! She wore a sheer and strappy black crop top with matching sheer black joggers and heels! Bella Thorne is no stranger to crop tops either — it seems it’s one of her favorite style choices! She wore a sparkly silver crop top with matching bell bottom pants at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA. Selena Gomez has also been spotted out and about wearing crop tops on the reg. She was seen at LAX wearing a black crop top, black pants, paired with a leather jacket — so chic!

