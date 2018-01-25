Violet Von Westenholz: 5 Things About The Woman Who Reportedly Set Up Prince Harry & Meghan

Meet the woman reportedly responsible for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle falling in love. Violet von Westenholz is the alleged Cupid who set up these two. Get the details.

1. She’s the daughter of a baron. When Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, spoke after their engagement announcement, they said they were “introduced by a secret friend, who we will protect her privacy.” Well, the cat’s out of the bag, as E! News claims that the “secret friend” is Violet von Westenholz, 33. Violet is the daughter of Baron Piers Von Westenholz, a one-time Olympics skier who is apparently a friend of Prince Charles, 69.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” the source told E! News. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date…It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.” Enter Violet, who suddenly became the Royal Matchmaker (not an official title…yet.)

2. Violet met Meghan through her work. Violet is a PR director for Ralph Lauren, and she helped organize a publicity day for Suits in London in June 2016, according to Reuters. Megan and Harry were dating a month later. “Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily,” the source said. “And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.”

3. She almost became Harry’s sister-in-law….sorta. While Harry and Meghan are planning their nuptials, there’s a huge “what if..?” hanging in the air. While Violet is reportedly responsible for setting these two up, her sister, Victoria Von Westenholz, was once romantically linked to Harry in the past. Had things worked out, would Violet have been the new Pipa Middleton?

4. She dated James Blunt…before she dumped him! Seems that James Blunt, 43, wasn’t “beautiful” enough. Violet and the singer were once spotted together in Nov. 2007 at Tatler’s Little Black Book Party, according to The Telegraph, but she dumped him in 2008 to go back to her investment banker ex-boyfriend, Charlie Green. “We used to go out and are now back together,” she told the Telegraph in 2008.

5. Violet is keeping quiet on her role as Cupid. “I might leave that for other people to say (who the matchmaker was),” she told the Telegraph when asked if she was the friend who hooked Harry and Megan up together. “It’s a great love story and I am sure they are going to be very happy together.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy that Violet reportedly helped Harry and Meghan find love?