While vacationing in Mexico, Tara Reid proudly rocked a blue bikini on the beach, despite years of criticism for being ‘too thin.’ See the pics here!

Tara Reid has defended herself against body-shamers for years, and she looked confident as ever while parading around the beach in her teeny bikini in Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 4. The 42-year-old’s weight has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, with fans expressing worry over her slender frame, and haters slamming her for being ‘too skinny.‘ However, she didn’t seem to have any of those comments on her mind as she hit the sand with a smile. It appeared to be a bit chilly, though, as Tara paired her swimsuit with a pair of glittering Ugg boots and a gray zip-up. The actress as joined by friends for the outing, and appeared relaxed and refreshed as she lounged around.

In October, Tara hit her haters head-on by discussing her weight in an in-depth interview with DailyMail TV. During the sit-down, she admitted to weighing only 95 lbs., but said that had been her weight for years. “I am not anorexic,” she said, point-blank. “I have never been anorexic and I don’t have an eating disorder. I am just thin. People are overweight and we don’t attack them every time they go out.” She added that she’s been called “painfully thin” for years, but insisted that she eats “all the time.” “This is just my natural weight and people need to leave me alone,” she ranted, and explained that she always sees people staring at her in restaurants, wondering if she’ll even eat.

As for why she weighed more when she was first starting out in acting, Tara explained that she simply drank a lot of beer back then, and was eating unhealthy. Since she lost that initial weight, the number on the scale has not fluctuated. “I can take one of the Halloween costumes I wore last year and put it on this year,” she said. “It’s the same weight. I don’t fluctuate — it’s just who I am.”

