‘Are You The One?’: Keith Dating Season 5’s Carolina After Alexis Split — How Did They Meet?

A hot new couple was revealed on the ‘AYTO?’ reunion…and it brought back polarizing season 5 contestant, Carolina. So, how did she and Keith meet? It was SO 2017!

Keith and Alexis were the most drama-filled couple on season six of Are You The One? so it’s no surprise that their volatile relationship remained up and down after the show ended. At part one of the reunion, which aired on Dec. 13, Keith and Alexis revealed that they tried dating after the show ended, but it was far from a fairytale (hey, guys, you weren’t a perfect match for a reason)! Alexis pinpointed the downfall of the relationship to when Keith took a trip to L.A….where he hooked up with none other than Carolina, who was on season 5. Alexis claimed that Keith still texted her that he wanted to be together after that, but that she soon found out he was also having Carolina come visit him in New Jersey at the same time!

Now, Keith and Carolina are full-on dating, and she even showed up to the reunion to stand by her man. Major drama erupted with the trio onstage together, as Alexis called Carolina out for “f***ing everyone,” but after the episode aired, Keith and Carolina proved they’re going strong by posting photos together on social media. So, how did the unlikely pair meet? Keith admitted that he was crushing on Carolina before even going on the show, and revealed that he slid right into her DMs with a message about her dog. Hey, if you can’t find love on a dating show, how else are you supposed to find love in 2017, right!?

Meanwhile, Alexis has moved on, too, and revealed at the reunion that she was also seeing someone from season 5: Michael. However, this was filmed quite a bit ago, and Alexis didn’t post anything about Michael afterward, so it’s unclear if this one actually turned into anything serious like Carolina and Keith’s relationship.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Keith and Carolina make a cute couple?!