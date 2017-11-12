Watch MTV Europe Music Awards Live Stream The Show Online Free

At last! The 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards are officially here, so get ready for a night of epic proportions on Nov. 12. Rita Ora will be serving as the host with the most and the hottest stars will be gracing the stage. Watch our live stream at 3 PM ET!

Roll out the red carpet! Several of the biggest celebrities are arriving in style to the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, on Nov. 12, for the highly anticipated 2017 MTV EMAs hosted by Rita Ora. It’s going to be a night to remember, since there will definitely be jaw-dropping performances and unforgettable moments. Taylor Swift leads the pack with six nominations, but Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran aren’t too far behind! Many fans have been counting down to the spectacular, since they helped determine the winners by voting for their favorites in the weeks leading up to the show. Don’t miss a second of the action by watching our live stream at 3 pm ET! See all of the highlights from the 2016 MTV EMAs, here.

Leading up to the award show, fans can feast their eyes on the hottest new styles displayed on the red carpet. It’s all about the fashion, so Tinseltown’s elite will be dressing to impress for the occasion. Of course, the fun won’t stop there, since Liam Payne, Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and more will be gracing the stage. There’s some tough competition with the nominees, since several A-listers will have a chance at walking home with prizes in categories ranging from “Best Artist,” to “Best Song” and “Best Video.” T-Swift earned herself a nod with her new “Look What You Made Me Do” video and one for “Best Look,” where she’ll face off with former flame Harry Styles. Oh snap!

There’s going to be an incredible amount of talent under one roof, since Travis Scott and French Montana were recently added to the line-up. And did we mention performances from Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello? The power house singers are totally going to bring their A-game, so get your popcorn ready. U2 has already been announced as this year’s “Global Icon” winner, but we’ll have to wait and see who else reigns triumphant!

