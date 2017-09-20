‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Live Blog: Who Is The Season 12 Winner?

We’ve waited three months for this moment and it’s finally here! The Season 12 winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ will be crowned tonight! Follow along minute-by-minute on the ‘AGT’ live blog!

After the biggest vote in AGT HISTORY, a winner has been chosen and we’re just moments away from finding out who it is! We’ve witnessed countless auditions, millions of tears, death-defying acts, huge shockers and many amazing outfits, courtesy of Tyra Banks, Mel B and Heidi Klum. Tonight, it all comes full circle as the Season 12 winner of America’s Got Talent is announced! Who do you think it will be? Click here for pictures from the AGT finale! Refresh your page for live updates of the AGT finale!

Not only are we finding out who will be the recipient of $1 million and a 10-week headlining show in Vegas, there will also be some amazing performances by the biggest stars! Kelly Clarkson will be performing her newest hit, Derek Hough will show us his moves and ventriloquist Terry Fator will perform! You can follow along the whole time, right here on HollywoodLife.com!

Before announcing the winners, the top 10 finalists got to have a little fun singing and performing together! Kechi and Angelica Hale belted out Kelly Clarkson’s “What Doesn’t Kill You” and Kelly joined them on stage. OMG, we need this trio to HAPPEN. Then, Kelly sang her newest jam “Love So Soft,” and proved that she was def the right decision over Justin all those years ago on American Idol. I trust America’s judgment when it comes to voting for singers.

Next, it was Diavolo’s turn to show off their tricks and perform on more time to Harry Styles‘ “Sign Of The Times” in an out of this world experience — literally planets were involved. Then, Light Balance took over with their insane moves and when they were done, Derek Hough revealed himself under one of the light-up suits! There’s nothing Derek can’t do!

Deaf Oscar winner Marlee Matlin introduced Mandy Harvey and Shania Twain to sing Shania’s hit “You’re Still The One.” Shania then sang her new song “Life’s About To Get Good!” What did you think about the performance?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to win America’s Got Talent? Let me know!