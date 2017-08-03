20 Celeb Exes Who’ve Stayed Best Friends Despite The Breakup

From divorced couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, to former flames Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas — these stars make staying friends after a break up look SUPER easy.

Some people will disagree, but believe it or not it IS possible to have a friendship with your ex once you fall out of live. Don’t believe me? Too bad, because HollywoodLife.com is coming at you with the receipts! We’ve uncovered at least 20 former celebrity couples that were once head-over-heels in love, but now they are just two mature adults maintaining a friendship. Whether it’s because they are better off that way or because they are a modern day family keeping the peace for their kids, it works and we love it! So, here we go — these are celebrities that proved being friends after a break up IS a thing.

Let’s start with the most obvious and most recent: Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner, 45. They met working together on Daredevil, fell madly in love and were married for 10 years before filing for divorce. They have three beautiful children together, and although their split was upsetting (and clouded in cheating allegations), they proved to be total adults about it. Not only did they put their family first, but they traveled the world with their children and turned their romantic love into a mutual respect for one another. If only all divorced couples could do this, the world might be a happier place!

Now on the younger end of the spectrum, we have on-again/off-again couple, Bella Thorne, 19, and Gregg Sulkin, 25, whose friendship survived their heartbreaking split. There’s also Demi Lovato, 24, and Joe Jonas, 27, who had a rocky finish to their romantic relationship, but were able to move past it and become the best of friends later on in life. Not to mention that Demi has a good track record of staying friends with her ex, like longtime lover Wilmer Valderrama, 37, who she’s remained friends with since they parted ways for a second time in early 2016.

Surprisingly, there are a LOT of former celebrity couples that have remained friends since breaking up. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas, and so many more. Check out our gallery above to see them all!

