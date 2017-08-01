Nicki Minaj Gets Close To Quavo On Set Of Epic Music Video: Karrueche Jealous?

Fans went nuts after seeing an unexpected clip of Nicki Minaj and Quavo filming a music video together — but we can imagine his rumored ex, Karrueche Tran, isn’t too thrilled about the pair getting so cozy!

What’s going on here!? Nicki Minaj and Quavo had their fans buzzing when she posted a video of them on Instagram, in which she reveals they’re working on a secret music video for a song no one’s even heard yet! In the clip, Nicki is rocking a shoulder-length, blond wig, with her cleavage busting out of a low cut top. She didn’t share a snippet of the song or give any indication as to when we’ll hear it, but her fans are already freaking out that new music could be on the way. Plus, does this mean there’s something going on between her and Quavo!? Or is the relationship strictly professional?

Quavo is a member of the group Migos, and he made headlines earlier this year because he was caught spending a LOT of time with Karrueche Tran. They were even together on the night of her 29th birthday party! What’s interesting, though, is that the rapper used to be good friends with Chris Brown, who obviously has a history with the Claws star. The guys came to a head over Kae at the BET Awards in June, when members of their cliques got in a bit of a scuffle in a parking garage. Luckily, Chris managed to stay out of the altercation, and things didn’t escalate too far from there.

Still, in early June, Karrueche slammed reports that she was dating Quavo. While she was speaking to reporters from The Shade Room, she denied the relationship, saying she was single and focusing on her career rather than romance. So that’s that!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Quavo and Nicki’s new music video? Do you think Karrueche will be jealous?