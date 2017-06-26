Chris Brown Vs. Migos: Singer Tried To Avoid Fight With Karrueche’s Rumored Man

Hmmm..it sounds like reports of a confrontation between Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s rumored man Quavo were blown out of proportion! A new video from the scene of the altercation shows that Breezy wasn’t even involved in the parking garage beef. Check it out!

Chris Brown, 28, proved he’s doing his best to stay out of drama by keeping out of a confrontation with Migos after the BET Awards on June 25. While in a parking garage at an after-party for the show, Chris and his crew came face to face with the guys from Migos, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, but Breezy did his best to make sure he stayed far away from where a fight nearly broke out between the groups. A member of Chris’ squad allegedly pushed Quavo, who’s been romantically linked to Chris’ ex, Karrueche Tran, which led to the other Migos members reportedly jump in and defend the rapper.

However, a new video of the scene from a different angle shows that Chris was nowhere near the confrontation, and instead was just huddled up near a white car in the garage as all the feuding went down. The whole thing ended pretty uneventfully, with the 28-year-old eventually leaving the scene without anyone getting hurt. Cops apparently showed up, but by that time, everybody was gone — clearly, this could’ve gone a lot worse!

Earlier in the night, Chris, Quavo and Karrueche were ALL in attendance at the BET Awards, which obviously could’ve provided some pretty awkward encounters — especially since Kae was recently granted a restraining order against her ex. However, an insider at the show told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Chris rushed off the stage after he was finished performing to avoid having to come in contact with Karrueche, and as far as we know, there were no run-ins between the stars. Phew!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about what went down between Chris and Migos?