Drake Slammed By Stripper Maliah Michel After He ‘Retires’ Her — See Scathing Rant

Stripper Maliah Michel went on a major Twitter rant against Drake on July 24, two days after he jokingly ‘retired’ her at the strip club over the weekend. Spoiler alert: She is NOT happy about it!

Drake, 30, hit the strip club during his Houston Appreciation Weekend, and he poked fun at his past with strippers Lira Galore, Miracle Watts and Maliah Michel during the appearance! While at the club, Drizzy hung up three jerseys with the ladies’ last names and jokingly held a retirement ceremony for them…but Maliah, who starred in the rapper’s 2010 video for “Find Your Love,” did NOT find the joke very funny. “Contrary to “social media news” no man can retire me,” she wrote on Instagram the next day. “I’m shaking this azz into a wheel chair. Maliah will retire Maliah.” Damn, girl! From there, it only got worse, as Maliah continued her rant against Drake on Twitter on July 24.

“Y’all don’t know that n***a been trying to make me stop dancing. Always putting me down about it. Always telling me I’m not better than anyone else in the club selling a** instead of dancing.” she wrote. “But n***a can’t stay out the club. Y’all just don’t know. My only regret is ever trying to explain how much I love dancing. And thinking so highly of him. That I let his opinion of me mold my opinion of myself. F*** that and f*** you if you got a problem. I remember pleading with him to understand. I said Beyonce wears the same kind of stuff I wear. This n***a got mad and told me not to compare myself to Beyonce. No matter how light I tried to make things. Just always mean and hurtful. But whatever I’m done.”

Meanwhile, Miracle and Lira had completely opposite reactions to Drake ‘retiring’ them — they proudly shared the photos of their jerseys and thanked Drake for making them part of his big night in Houston!

