3 Arm Moves That Tone Biceps, Triceps & Shoulders by Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson

Tracy Anderson trains stars like Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and many more, and now she’s sharing three arm moves so you can say bye bye to bat wings forever!

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson is known for her no-nonsense approach in the studio. Her moves get SERIOUS results. Now, she’s created a 3-move arm workout circuit, three different plans for all fitness levels. She has three beginner moves, three intermediate moves, and three advanced moves she developed for Fitness. Everyone wants toned arms, especially in the summer — bikini body anyone!? Tank top season is extra motivation to grab some dumbbells and get moving! Here are the intermediate moves Tracy shared with Fitness:

“Intermediate: Half-Moon Rotation

Targets: Shoulders, biceps, triceps

Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms straight out to sides at shoulder height, fingers together and palms down.

Rotate thumbs back until palms face up.

Rotate thumbs forward.

Do 30 reps, keeping arms lifted.”

“Intermediate: High V

Targets: Shoulders, triceps

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended overhead in a V, palms facing out to sides.

Slowly bend elbows to hips, palms facing body.

Press back up into V.

Do 20 reps.”

“Intermediate: Side Tri Lift

Targets: Triceps

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, right elbow bent, palm facing shoulder.

Straighten arm out to side at shoulder height, and rotate so palm faces back.

Lift up 2 inches.

Return to start.

Do 20 reps; switch arms and repeat.”

Click the link for the beginner and advanced moves!

