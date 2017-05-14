19 Proud Celeb MILFs: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo & More

Courtesy of Instagram/Sports Illustrated

Happy Mother’s Day to all the hard working and fabulous mom’s out there! In honor of Mother’s Day 2017, we’re taking a look at some of Hollywood’s hottest MILFs…from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and plenty more. Check ’em out here!

There’s nothing wrong with being a mom AND looking good! Kim Kardashian is probably the definition of a celeb MILF — she’s had two kids, and has been open about her struggle to get her body back after both times she gave birth. All of her hard work has paid off, though, because in 2017, she reached her goal weight of 120 pounds, and has been flaunting her fabulous figure ever since. Can we talk about her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, too!? Kourt has given birth to three adorable babies, but when she broke up with Scott Disick, 33, in 2015, she changed her focus to working on her revenge bod — and she’s now in incredible shape.

The Kardashian sisters’ pal, Chrissy Teigen, also makes our list of hot celeb moms…can you believe she posed nearly naked for Sports Illustrated less than a year after Luna’s birth?! Then, there’s Fergie, who is so proud of her MILF status, that she even wrote a song AND recorded a music video for is (Kim and Chrissy starred in said video). Aside from their looks, the confidence these ladies exude makes them the total package!

Click through the gallery above to check out Kim, Kourtney, Chrissy and more super hot Hollywood moms, including Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Eva Mendes, and Gwen Stefani. And make sure you wish your mom a Happy Mother’s Day — she deserves it!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the hottest celeb MILF!?

