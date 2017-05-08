Scott Disick Gets Cozy With Rumored GF Ella Ross After Kourtney Kardashian Fallout

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Scott Disick is showing off his rumored new girlfriend, Ella Ross! The two were spotted on a sweet stroll in Malibu on May 5, after multiple dates together! And, it looked like Kourtney Kardashian’s new fling with Younes Bendjima was the furthest thing from his mind! See pics!

Scott Disick, 33, and Ella Ross, 21, were spotted leaving celeb hotspot, Nobu in Malibu on May 5! SEE THE ADORABLE PICS!

The reality star and the British model’s date came after they’ve been photographed on multiple occasions. Scott and Ella were first linked on April 25, after they were spotted walking together in Beverly Hills. Following their sweet stroll, they were seen out at TAO nightclub in Hollywood [May 5], and they attended a star-studded party hosted by TAG Heuer [April 25]. Kylie Jenner‘s ex, Tyga, 27, was also at the party.

Scott has been amping it up with Ella ever since he heard that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is reportedly “casually dating” former boxer and model, Younes Bendjima, 23. Scott allegedly doesn’t like the fact that Kourt is dating the sexy, young Paris native, according to multiple reports. However, Kourt reportedly doesn’t care what Scott thinks. And, why should she?

Scott is obviously out doing the same thing, or at least that’s what it looks like. Not to mention, we just saw Khloe, 32, Kim, 36, and Kris Jenner, 61, question him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on May 7, after he brought a girl on their Costa Rican vacation. Yikes!

In case you forgot, Kourtney and Scott were together for about 10 years before they called it quits in July 2015. While it’s been a rocky road, with the couple having split multiple times in between, Scott’s admitted that he’ll never be over Kourtney. His candid confession came on a 2017 episode of KUWTK. Nonetheless, the two will always remain connected because they co-parent their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2.

