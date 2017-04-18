Layla Lace: 5 Things To Know About Model Accusing Drake Of Getting Her Pregnant

Drake has got some explaining to do! A sexy woman named, Layla Lace is accusing him of ‘ghosting’ her after allegedly getting her pregnant! After her wild Instagram rant, where she confessed the supposed news, everyone’s wondering who Lace truly is! Here’s 5 key things to know about her!
Layla Lace, is the talk of the internet as of April 18! The stunning brunette put Drake, 30, on blast when she told her 7,000 plus Instagram followers that he allegedly got her pregnant earlier this year! Now, we’ve got a few details about the outspoken model to share with you!
1. Here’s some key things to know about Layla and Drake…
- She claimed that she didn’t even pursue Drake. Layla revealed that Drake’s “friend,” Dj Spade, connected the two. This was apparently after Drake allegedly sparked interest in her after seeing some of her photos.
- Layla claimed that Drake “persuaded” her to leave her country with Spade to meet him. However, it’s unclear where she resides.
- Layla revealed alleged text messages between her and Spade as well as Drake. There was even an alleged pregnancy test uncovered by MTO News. You can see everything, here.
- An interesting tid-bit: The dates of Layla and Drake “hanging out” did happen to match up, according to the alleged messages. If Layla’s accusations are true, she and Drake could have “hung out” around Feb. 11, when his Boy Meets World tour kicked off in Manchester. However, none of the suspicious clues can confirm that Drake impregnated Layla. Not to mention, there is no confirmation that the messages are factual or real.
2. She’s a “published cover model” and an Instagram influencer.
Layla has modeled for DynastySeries.com — a modeling agency of sorts. She’s seemingly connected to NY Photographer, Jose Guerra. Guerra is also the East Coast contact for Dynasty. Some of her most recent snaps include half-naked shots in an Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey for All Star Weekend. We’re guessing that Russel Westbrook, 28, is her vote for MVP.
Drake — See Pics Of The Rapper
3. Layla is reportedly a former stripper.
4. She has both a Snapchat and an Instagram account.
Layla’s Instagram handle, which she has since made private, is “@iamlaylalace”. Her Snapchat username is: “Laylalace18”.
5. Layla Made her Instagram private after going public with her accusations, and Drake has yet to comment on the claims.
