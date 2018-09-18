Drake Sues Woman Over Alleged False Pregnancy & Rape Claim: She ‘Happily Performed Oral Sex’

Drake has shockingly sued a woman who he claims made false rape allegations against him and faked a pregnancy after she allegedly created a ‘fantasy relationship’ with him.

Drake, 31, is taking action and it’s not pretty! The rapper is officially suing Layla Lace, a woman he met last year who he claims made false rape allegations against him and even faked a pregnancy after they had a one-night stand and he didn’t want to pursue a relationship with her. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Drake says he met Layla during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England and after one of his concerts in Feb. 2017, they allegedly hooked up at a hotel and had consensual sex. “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex…”, the document reads. After the hookup, Drake claims Layla went ballistic when he didn’t want to take her on tour with him and it was then that she created what he calls a “fantasy relationship” with him.

The lawsuit, which was filed by celebrity lawyer, Larry Stein, also contains text messages that were allegedly between Layla and Drake. In the messages, which take place over the course of a week in Feb. 2017, Layla allegedly tells Drake she misses him and he tells her he’s sick and hopes to see her soon but then he stops responding. He claims he stopped answering because he didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” and once he did that, she started accusing him of the serious allegations.

The allegations started in Apr. 2017 when Layla took to Instagram to claim she was pregnant with Drake’s baby. “So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!,” she wrote on the social media site. According to Drake’s lawsuit, Layla then threatened to post leaked text messages from Drake and shortly after, she appeared on a SiriusXM radio show and talked about how Drake allegedly got her pregnant. A month later in May 2017, Drake claims she hired a lawyer and demanded money from him for the alleged baby. She also made defamation threats after TMZ posted a story that said Drake never even met her.

Drake’s lawsuit gets even darker when it says Layla refused to take a paternity test after her lawyer went silent and he says the whole thing ended up being a scam. “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall,” the lawsuit reads. That wasn’t the end of it though. Layla then allegedly went to New York authorities and made the rape claims against Drake. She then apparently hired a new lawyer and again demanded money from him and even threatened that she would make the rape claims public if he didn’t pay her the dough. The lawsuit concludes by saying Manchester police cleared Drake of any wrongdoings and he’s now suing Layla for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.