Margot Robbie & Sebastian Stan Look Unrecognizable Filming ‘I, Tonya’ — New Pics

AKM-GSI

This is the definition of getting into character! Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan are playing Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly in the upcoming film, ‘I, Tonya,’ and we barely recognized them while they filmed scenes in Georgia on Jan. 22. This movie is going to be EPIC!

Is that you, Margot Robbie?! The actress is pulling out all the stops to portray Tonya Harding in the movie I, Tonya, and in these new photos from the set, she looks just like the infamous figure skater. Margot appears to be straight out of the 90s in the pics, rocking high-waisted, belted red pants and a matching button down shirt tucked in, with her hair curly and short.

Meanwhile, this is our first glimpse at Sebastian Stan in his role as Tonya’s then-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and he looks totally on-point with his mustache, light-washed jeans and long-sleeved polo.

Obviously, Jeff is a huge part of this story, as he’s the one who hired a hitman to sabotage fellow skater, Nancy Kerrigan, by smashing her leg with a baton. Jeff’s goal was to break Nancy’s leg so she’d be unable to compete at the 1994 Olympics, but the attack only resulted in a bad bruise, and both women made the Olympic team that year.

Nancy wound up taking the Silver Medal at the Games, while Tonya finished in eighth place and was eventually forced to resign from the sport completely. She and Jeff divorced in 1993 after a tumultuous, three-year marriage.

This is our second look at Margot in character as Tonya — previous set photos showed her with long, frizzy hair, wearing body pads to make her look heavier. We can’t wait to see this film when it hits theaters!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Margot and Sebastian were good casting choices for Tonya and Jeff? What do you think of them in character?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.