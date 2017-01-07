Drake & Jennifer Lopez: Cuddling, Kissing & More — A Timeline Of Their Romance

Things certainly seem to be getting serious pretty quickly between Jennifer Lopez and Drake — they’ve been spending tons of time together since they first got together in mid-December! If you haven’t been keeping up with this hot couple’s whirlwind romance, we’ve got you covered. Catch up here with a timeline of everything that’s gone down so far!

1. He attends her Vegas show

Dating rumors between Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, began when he attended her show in Las Vegas back on Dec. 11. The two took a selfie together, which she captioned with the hashtag #lovehim on Instagram, and immediately, everyone was talking. Just days later, he was spotted in the crowd of her Sin City concert again. At this point, it was mostly speculated that the two were simply collaborating on music together, but it didn’t take long for that to turn into much more.

2. A new video surfaces of them doing a trust fall

After several days of nothing new between these two, romance rumors were reignited when a clip of her catching him during a trust fall surfaced on Christmas Eve. It’s not clear exactly when this video was taken, but it was certainly a sweet interaction between the A-listers.

3. The PDA is real

Fans who thought this relationship was nothing but a publicity stunt for new music were stunned on Dec. 28, when the singers both posted the sweetest photo of them cuddling on Instagram. In the pic, J.Lo leans into Drake, while his arms are wrapped around her neck and his face is buried in her hair. It’s the real deal, too — a body language expert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s evident the two have a ‘tender connection’ in the pic. Oh, and this was right around the time Drizzy’s ex, Rihanna, 28, unfollowed Jennifer on social media. Yikes!

4. They attend prom together

The next night, Drake and Jennifer were the center of attention at a makeshift prom, where they got all dressed up and were even crowned king and queen! At the event, they were grinding on each other, slow dancing and even shared a kiss — and it was all caught on video. “This is real,” our body language expert confirmed after watching the footage. “What they have for each other are real feelings.”

5. She attends his NYE show

J.Lo cancelled her own New Year’s Eve appearance in Miami just days before Dec. 31, but that didn’t stop her from supporting her man at his gig in Las Vegas! She was photographed cheering him on in the crowd, and on New Year’s Day, they were seen gambling in the casino together. We can’t wait to see what happens next!

HollywoodLifers, which moment from Drake and Jennifer’s relationship was your favorite so far?